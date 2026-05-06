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US Army Conducts Strike on Suspected Drug Trafficking Vessel in Pacific
(MENAFN) The US military carried out a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was suspected of being involved in drug trafficking, according to a statement from US Southern Command.
Officials said the operation was conducted under a joint task force acting on intelligence indicating the ship was moving along established smuggling routes and participating in narcotics-related activity.
The command reported that three individuals aboard the vessel were killed during the strike and confirmed that no US personnel were harmed in the operation.
Authorities described the targeted ship as part of broader maritime trafficking networks operating in the region. The operation was ordered by a senior military commander overseeing southern regional operations.
US officials stated that such actions are part of ongoing efforts to disrupt illegal drug trafficking routes and prevent narcotics from being transported through international waters.
Officials said the operation was conducted under a joint task force acting on intelligence indicating the ship was moving along established smuggling routes and participating in narcotics-related activity.
The command reported that three individuals aboard the vessel were killed during the strike and confirmed that no US personnel were harmed in the operation.
Authorities described the targeted ship as part of broader maritime trafficking networks operating in the region. The operation was ordered by a senior military commander overseeing southern regional operations.
US officials stated that such actions are part of ongoing efforts to disrupt illegal drug trafficking routes and prevent narcotics from being transported through international waters.
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