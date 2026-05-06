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Turkish Envoy Sees Armenia Visit as Turning Point in Ties
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s special envoy for normalization with Armenia, retired Ambassador Serdar Kilic, said Tuesday that a recent visit by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz to Yerevan represents a “turning point” in bilateral relations, pointing to expanding high-level dialogue and new cooperation initiatives, according to reports.
Speaking to Turkish journalists on the sidelines of the “Yerevan Dialogue 2026” conference, held under the theme “Riding Through the Storms,” Kilic highlighted the importance of the visit, noting it was the first of its kind in many years.
He said Vice President Yilmaz held constructive talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and also participated in the signing of a protocol aimed at restoring the historic Ani Bridge, a structure linked to the ancient Silk Road. The agreement was signed in the presence of both leaders.
“Even that alone shows how far Türkiye-Armenia relations have come,” Kilic said. “A vice president of Türkiye came to Yerevan for a conference, was warmly received, and held important meetings. It was a significant visit and a turning point.”
Speaking to Turkish journalists on the sidelines of the “Yerevan Dialogue 2026” conference, held under the theme “Riding Through the Storms,” Kilic highlighted the importance of the visit, noting it was the first of its kind in many years.
He said Vice President Yilmaz held constructive talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and also participated in the signing of a protocol aimed at restoring the historic Ani Bridge, a structure linked to the ancient Silk Road. The agreement was signed in the presence of both leaders.
“Even that alone shows how far Türkiye-Armenia relations have come,” Kilic said. “A vice president of Türkiye came to Yerevan for a conference, was warmly received, and held important meetings. It was a significant visit and a turning point.”
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