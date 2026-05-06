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Suspect of White House Dinner Shooting Receives Fourth Federal Count
(MENAFN) Federal prosecutors escalated their case Tuesday against the suspect in the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting, filing a fourth count accusing him of deploying and discharging a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.
The newly added charge alleges that on April 25, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of California, knowingly "used, carried, brandished, and discharged a firearm" in connection with the attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump and the assault of a federal officer.
Allen had already been facing three separate federal charges prior to Tuesday's indictment update. Those counts include attempted assassination of a sitting US president — an offense carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison — as well as interstate transportation of a firearm and discharging a weapon during a crime of violence, the last of which carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years to be served consecutively to any other sentence imposed.
Allen was taken into custody after forcing his way through a Secret Service security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton hotel, the venue hosting the high-profile annual gathering.
US Attorney Jeanine Pirro had previously signaled that additional charges were forthcoming as federal investigators continued to build their case following the attack.
The newly added charge alleges that on April 25, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of California, knowingly "used, carried, brandished, and discharged a firearm" in connection with the attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump and the assault of a federal officer.
Allen had already been facing three separate federal charges prior to Tuesday's indictment update. Those counts include attempted assassination of a sitting US president — an offense carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison — as well as interstate transportation of a firearm and discharging a weapon during a crime of violence, the last of which carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years to be served consecutively to any other sentence imposed.
Allen was taken into custody after forcing his way through a Secret Service security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton hotel, the venue hosting the high-profile annual gathering.
US Attorney Jeanine Pirro had previously signaled that additional charges were forthcoming as federal investigators continued to build their case following the attack.
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