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Syria Reports Breakup of Alleged Assassination Cell Linked to Hezbollah
(MENAFN) Syrian authorities announced Tuesday that they had broken up a group allegedly linked to Hezbollah that was preparing assassination attempts against senior government officials, following coordinated security operations across multiple regions, according to reports.
In a statement, the Interior Ministry said specialized security units, working alongside the General Intelligence Service, conducted simultaneous raids in Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, Tartus, and Latakia.
The ministry said these operations resulted in the dismantling of what it described as an organized cell affiliated with Hezbollah. It added that members of the group were believed to have entered Syrian territory after receiving specialized training in Lebanon.
Preliminary findings, according to the ministry, suggest the group was planning what it called a “sabotage agenda,” including targeted assassinations of high-ranking government figures.
Officials described the operation as a “preemptive and decisive strike” against what they referred to as “a terrorist plot,” stressing that security agencies would continue efforts to safeguard national security and public safety, as stated by reports.
In a statement, the Interior Ministry said specialized security units, working alongside the General Intelligence Service, conducted simultaneous raids in Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, Tartus, and Latakia.
The ministry said these operations resulted in the dismantling of what it described as an organized cell affiliated with Hezbollah. It added that members of the group were believed to have entered Syrian territory after receiving specialized training in Lebanon.
Preliminary findings, according to the ministry, suggest the group was planning what it called a “sabotage agenda,” including targeted assassinations of high-ranking government figures.
Officials described the operation as a “preemptive and decisive strike” against what they referred to as “a terrorist plot,” stressing that security agencies would continue efforts to safeguard national security and public safety, as stated by reports.
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