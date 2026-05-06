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Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honoured By MSME Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Of India At Vigyan Bhawan
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Sandeep Marwah, President of International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), was honoured by the MSME Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India in recognition of his significant contribution to the promotion and development of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India. He was also acknowledged for his role as a member of the National Board of MSME–BJP.
The prestigious ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan and witnessed the presence of eminent dignitaries, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and members of the MSME community from across the country.
On the occasion, Dr. Marwah had the privilege of presenting awards to outstanding MSME representatives who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and leadership in their respective fields, contributing significantly to the growth of the Indian economy.
Addressing the large gathering as the Chief Guest, Dr. Marwah emphasized the vital role of MSMEs as the backbone of the nation's economic development. He highlighted the importance of innovation, skill development, and collaborative efforts in strengthening the MSME sector.
“MSMEs are the driving force behind employment generation and economic resilience in India. It is essential to continue supporting and empowering this sector through innovation, policy support, and global outreach,” said Dr. Marwah.
Indrajit Ghosh, President of MSMECCI, remarked,“We are proud to recognize Dr. Sandeep Marwah for his outstanding contribution and unwavering commitment to the growth and empowerment of the MSME sector in India.”
The event concluded with a renewed commitment to foster growth, encourage entrepreneurship, and build a stronger ecosystem for MSMEs in India.
ICMEI continues to play a pivotal role in bridging industry, education, and entrepreneurship through various national and international initiatives.
The prestigious ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan and witnessed the presence of eminent dignitaries, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and members of the MSME community from across the country.
On the occasion, Dr. Marwah had the privilege of presenting awards to outstanding MSME representatives who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and leadership in their respective fields, contributing significantly to the growth of the Indian economy.
Addressing the large gathering as the Chief Guest, Dr. Marwah emphasized the vital role of MSMEs as the backbone of the nation's economic development. He highlighted the importance of innovation, skill development, and collaborative efforts in strengthening the MSME sector.
“MSMEs are the driving force behind employment generation and economic resilience in India. It is essential to continue supporting and empowering this sector through innovation, policy support, and global outreach,” said Dr. Marwah.
Indrajit Ghosh, President of MSMECCI, remarked,“We are proud to recognize Dr. Sandeep Marwah for his outstanding contribution and unwavering commitment to the growth and empowerment of the MSME sector in India.”
The event concluded with a renewed commitment to foster growth, encourage entrepreneurship, and build a stronger ecosystem for MSMEs in India.
ICMEI continues to play a pivotal role in bridging industry, education, and entrepreneurship through various national and international initiatives.
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