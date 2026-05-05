Australian Govt Announces 74 Million AUD For Security Hub To Counter Online Extremism

MENAFN - IANS) Canberra, May 6 (IANS) Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke on Wednesday at a press conference announced 74 million Australian dollars (about $48.8 million) for a security centre to crack down on online violent extremism and terrorism.

The newly created Counter Terrorism Online Centre will be led by Australia's security agency ASIO and the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

Burke said the AFP had put in 31 charges under new offenses on online extremism and radicalization, and 19 of them are minors.

"This feature of young people being radicalised fast online is real and the agencies, as is evident in those charges that have been brought to bear by the Australian Federal Police, have been acting on this," Burke said.

AFP Commissioner Krissy Barrett noted that terrorists are manipulating vulnerable and susceptible individuals at "rapid speed," in part because emerging technology has blurred the boundary between the virtual and real worlds.

"The speed and scale of radicalisation is becoming one of our most significant challenges, especially when it comes to youth," she said.

Investigators and intelligence analysts will work together to monitor high-risk online spaces, assess threats and disrupt extremist activities, including through undercover online engagement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Online extremism involves using the internet to spread hateful, violent, or radically intolerant ideologies, often employing social media, encrypted messaging, and games to radicalise, recruit, and incite violence. This digital landscape serves as a "virtual training ground" for propaganda, logistics, and organising terrorist acts. Extremists are manipulating vulnerable young people at "rapid speed," with the median age of investigation dropping to 15, and some cases involving children as young as 12.

Extremists use mainstream platforms, alt-tech sites, encrypted messaging apps, and sometimes video game platforms to share propaganda and foster "filter bubbles" that promote radical content.