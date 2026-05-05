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Türkiye, Qatar Foreign Ministers Hold Talks on Regional Developments
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held urgent talks with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani by phone Monday, as regional diplomacy shifted into high gear following a fresh and alarming escalation in the Gulf, Turkish diplomatic sources confirmed.
The two senior ministers reviewed developments related to ongoing talks between the US and Iran, the sources said, signaling growing concern among regional powers over the fragility of the current diplomatic environment.
The call took on added urgency as the United Arab Emirates reported a fourth wave of missiles and drones launched from Iran on Monday evening — marking the first such incident since a ceasefire between Tehran and Washington took effect last month. The breach sent shockwaves through a region that had cautiously welcomed the pause in hostilities.
In a series of statements, the UAE Defense Ministry said air defense systems were intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles as well as unmanned aerial vehicles targeting UAE territory.
Addressing the alarming sounds reverberating across the country, authorities moved swiftly to prevent public panic. The ministry added that sounds heard across different parts of the country were caused by air defenses engaging incoming projectiles.
As of the time of reporting, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage — though the full scale of the strike remains under urgent assessment by Emirati authorities.
The two senior ministers reviewed developments related to ongoing talks between the US and Iran, the sources said, signaling growing concern among regional powers over the fragility of the current diplomatic environment.
The call took on added urgency as the United Arab Emirates reported a fourth wave of missiles and drones launched from Iran on Monday evening — marking the first such incident since a ceasefire between Tehran and Washington took effect last month. The breach sent shockwaves through a region that had cautiously welcomed the pause in hostilities.
In a series of statements, the UAE Defense Ministry said air defense systems were intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles as well as unmanned aerial vehicles targeting UAE territory.
Addressing the alarming sounds reverberating across the country, authorities moved swiftly to prevent public panic. The ministry added that sounds heard across different parts of the country were caused by air defenses engaging incoming projectiles.
As of the time of reporting, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage — though the full scale of the strike remains under urgent assessment by Emirati authorities.
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