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Italy’s PM Urges Europe to Boost Security Amid NATO Uncertainty
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned on Monday that uncertainty surrounding future US involvement in the NATO should push Europe to strengthen its own defense capabilities, urging the European Union to improve its ability to anticipate and respond to crises.
Speaking at a European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Meloni said ongoing discussions in the United States about reducing its long-standing security role in Europe highlight the need for greater European self-reliance in defense matters.
“I can’t say what will happen,” she said. “We know that for some time the United States has been discussing a disengagement from Europe, which is why I think we must strengthen our security and increase our capacity to respond from this point of view.”
According to reports, she also made clear that she would not support a US withdrawal from European territory, including Italy, although she stressed that such decisions are outside her control.
“Clearly, it is a choice that does not depend on me and that I personally would not agree with,” she added.
Meloni also pointed to Italy’s record within NATO, emphasizing that the country has consistently met its alliance commitments, including participation in overseas missions even when national interests were not directly involved.
“Italy has always upheld its commitments, including within NATO, even when our direct interests were not involved, as we did in Afghanistan and Iraq,” she said.
Speaking at a European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Meloni said ongoing discussions in the United States about reducing its long-standing security role in Europe highlight the need for greater European self-reliance in defense matters.
“I can’t say what will happen,” she said. “We know that for some time the United States has been discussing a disengagement from Europe, which is why I think we must strengthen our security and increase our capacity to respond from this point of view.”
According to reports, she also made clear that she would not support a US withdrawal from European territory, including Italy, although she stressed that such decisions are outside her control.
“Clearly, it is a choice that does not depend on me and that I personally would not agree with,” she added.
Meloni also pointed to Italy’s record within NATO, emphasizing that the country has consistently met its alliance commitments, including participation in overseas missions even when national interests were not directly involved.
“Italy has always upheld its commitments, including within NATO, even when our direct interests were not involved, as we did in Afghanistan and Iraq,” she said.
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