Russia Loses 970 Troops, Four Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 11,917 (+3) Russian tanks, 24,510 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 41,386 (+80) artillery systems, 1,770 (+3) multiple rocket launchers, 1,361(+4) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,584 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 435 warplanes, 352 helicopters, 274,030 (+1,968) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 33 warships/cutters, 2 submarines, 94,030 (+206) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,170 (+2) pieces of special equipment.

UDF strikes Russian drone warehouses, air defense systems in occupied territories

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 4, as of 22:00, there were 132 combat engagements on the front line.