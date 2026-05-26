Debashish Samantaray Quits BJD, Joins BJP A Day After Resignation

MP Debashish Samantaray on Tuesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party, a day after resigning from Biju Janata Dal.

BJP National Secretary Arun Singh formally welcomed Samantaray in the party during a press conference in the national capital. BJP in charge of Odisha, Vijaypal Singh Tomar and Odisha BJP President, Manmohan Samal, were also present during the welcome.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni reflected on the political background and experience of Debashish Samantaray, also noting his contributions to the development of Odisha and its culture. He then extended a warm welcome to Samantaray on joining the party.

"As you know, a prominent leader of the BJD, Debasish Samantaray ji, resigned from the party as well as from his Rajya Sabha membership yesterday and is joining the BJP family today. We warmly welcome Debasish Samantaray ji into the Bharatiya Janata Party family. As you all know, he resigned from the Rajya Sabha yesterday and also from the BJD. Debasish Samantaray ji has been a three-time MLA. He is a leader deeply connected to the grassroots and has worked at a very significant level in Odisha politics. Previously, from 2000 to 2004, he was elected from the Tirtol assembly constituency in Odisha, and from 2009 to 2019, he served twice as a member of the Odisha assembly from the Barabati-Cuttack constituency. He has also been the Chairman of the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation and has significantly contributed to various fields like folk art, culture, and poverty alleviation in Odisha. We are delighted to welcome him into the BJP today," he said.

BJD accuses Samantaray of prioritising 'own interests'

Earlier today, Biju Janata Dal accused Rajya Sabha MP Debasish Samantray of prioritising "business interests over the party's expectations" and "turning" to the BJP after he tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Expressing stern disappointment over Samantaray's decision, the BJD reflected on the facilities provided to him by the party, including giving a ticket for a fifth time, appointment as Chairman of OTDC, among other organisational positions accused the MP of using them and resigning to "pursue his own interests".

"Debashish Samantaray is resigning from the party to pursue his own interests, taking advantage of all the facilities provided by the party. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had given him a ticket for the fifth time and made him a Rajya Sabha MP. Naveen Babu had appointed him as Chairman of OTDC along with various organisational positions. He is turning towards the BJP, giving more importance to business interests than the party's expectations," BJD said.

'Systematically belittled': Samantaray's resignation letter

This comes a day after MP Debasish Samantray resigned from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

In a resignation letter addressed to BJD president Naveen Patnaik, he expressed gratitude for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha and for the opportunity to serve the people of the undivided Cuttack district and raise issues of Odisha at the national level.

In the letter, Samantray wrote, "I have always dedicated myself to the interest of the party and have, over the years, worked for the party with utmost conviction and commitment. However, I feel that, of late, I have been systematically belittled in the party and that the party does not require my services. Therefore, I have taken this hard decision in public interest and request you to accept my resignation." (ANI)

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