Meet Nepal's Purnima Shrestha, First Woman To Climb Everest 3 Times In 13 Days

Nepalese mountaineer Purnima Shrestha has etched her name in history after becoming the first woman to summit Mount Everest three times within just 13 days. Her extraordinary achievement has drawn admiration from across the world and is being celebrated as a landmark moment in mountaineering history.

Purnima Shrestha completed her third successful ascent during the current climbing season, showcasing exceptional endurance, determination and mental strength. Climbing Everest even once is considered one of the toughest challenges in the world, making her record-breaking feat even more remarkable.

According to reports, Shrestha first reached the summit earlier this month before completing two additional climbs within less than two weeks. Her achievement has now positioned her among the most accomplished climbers in Nepal's mountaineering community.

The record-setting accomplishment quickly went viral on social media, where users praised her courage and resilience. Many called her an inspiration for women across the globe, especially in adventure sports traditionally dominated by men.

Two years ago on this day, 25.05.2024; I climbed Mt Everest three times in a single climbing season, becoming the first woman in history, and the only woman so far, to achieve this feat an ordinary farmer family in Gorkha, Nepal to the highest point on Earth, the... twitter/gL53LHG8TQ

- Poornima Shrestha (@poornimashresth) May 25, 2026

One social media user wrote,“Absolutely unbelievable achievement,” while another commented,“This is what true determination looks like.” Several people also applauded her physical and mental endurance required to repeatedly scale the world's highest peak in such a short span of time.

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Purnima Shrestha is not only known for mountaineering but also for her work as a photojournalist. Over the years, she has built a strong reputation in Nepal for documenting expeditions and challenging journeys through the Himalayas. Her latest accomplishment has further elevated her profile internationally.

The Everest climbing season this year has witnessed a large number of successful ascents despite difficult weather conditions and dangerous terrain. Mount Everest, standing at 8,848.86 metres above sea level, continues to attract climbers from around the world seeking to test their physical and mental limits.

Experts say repeated climbs within a short period demand extraordinary stamina because mountaineers face harsh temperatures, low oxygen levels and life-threatening risks throughout the expedition.

As news of her achievement spreads globally, Purnima Shrestha is being hailed as a symbol of perseverance and ambition. Her historic triple ascent has not only created a new world record but also inspired countless adventure enthusiasts to dream bigger and push beyond limitations.

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