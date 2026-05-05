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Russia Seeks Clarification from Sweden Over Detained Tanker Crew

Russia Seeks Clarification from Sweden Over Detained Tanker Crew


2026-05-05 01:35:49
(MENAFN) Russia’s diplomatic mission in Sweden has asked local authorities to confirm whether any Russian nationals are aboard the seized oil tanker Jin Hui.

In a statement shared on Telegram, the embassy said: “The Russian Embassy in Sweden has sent a request to the Swedish Coast Guard to clarify whether there are any Russian citizens on board the detained tanker Jin Hui.”

The mission noted that it is still awaiting an official reply from Swedish authorities.

According to reports, the Swedish Coast Guard intercepted and boarded the vessel on Sunday near Trelleborg, amid suspicions it may be linked to what is described as a Russian “shadow fleet.”

“The Coast Guard has today boarded another vessel suspected of being part of the Russian shadow fleet. The vessel is named Jin Hui and is suspected of sailing under a false flag,” said Carl-Oskar Bohlin.

He added that officials are reviewing issues related to the ship’s condition and insurance status, noting that the tanker is reportedly included on sanctions lists maintained by the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine.

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