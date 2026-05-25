Eid Al Adha 2026: Abu Dhabi Police Urge Parents To Keep Kids Away From Fireworks

Abu Dhabi Police on Monday, May 25, urged parents to supervise their children during Eid Al Adha and raise awareness about the dangers of using fireworks, warning that even festive celebrations can quickly turn dangerous when safety is ignored.

Abu Dhabi Police also stressed that fireworks and firecrackers pose a serious risk to children, often leading to injuries such as burns, eye and hand damage, and in severe cases, facial deformities. It also warned that these materials can spark fires and cause property damage, underlining that children should not be allowed to buy or use them under any circumstances.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Families were also encouraged to guide children towards safer ways of celebrating Eid Al Adha and to focus on fun activities that do not put their safety at risk.

The authority also noted that protecting children is not just a parent's responsibility, but something the whole community must work together on.

Abu Dhabi Police also asked the public to report any illegal sale or trading of fireworks, saying this helps prevent accidents and keeps celebrations safe for everyone.

The warning comes as Dubai Police also issued a similar reminder on May 24 ahead of Eid Al Adha, cautioning residents against using or trading fireworks during the holiday period.

The authority emphasised that fireworks may appear harmless, but they can quickly turn into real dangers that threaten individuals, property, and public safety.

It called upon community members to comply with the law and refrain from any form of dealing with fireworks or those who trade in them, in order to preserve public safety.

Dubai Police warns of Dh100,000 fine, jail for illegal use of fireworks ahead of Eid Eid Al Adha security plan: Dubai Police deploys over 1,600 patrols, helicopters Family-only beaches, live music: Dubai gears up for Eid Al Adha holiday