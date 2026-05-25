Apple's Big Change For Airpods: What Iphone Users Can Expect Later This Year

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Apple could soon make managing AirPods a lot less frustrating. According to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company is preparing a revamped AirPods settings experience as part of iOS 27 and related software updates for iPad and Mac.

While AirPods remain some of the most popular wireless earbuds on the market, users have long complained about how buried and confusing many of the controls can feel. Features like noise cancellation, adaptive audio, personalised spatial audio, microphone switching, and gesture controls are powerful, but not always easy to find or adjust quickly.

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That might finally change later this year.

According to Gurman, Apple is“revamping the AirPods settings menu to be more functional,” with important features becoming easier to access and better highlighted throughout the interface. However, the report also notes that Apple is not planning to give AirPods a standalone app similar to the dedicated Apple Watch app on iPhone.

Exactly what the redesign will look like remains unclear, but it signals that Apple is paying closer attention to how people actually use AirPods day to day.

That matters because AirPods have evolved far beyond simple earbuds. Recent models now handle tasks that once required pulling out a phone, including live translations, conversation awareness, hearing assistance tools, and hands-free Siri interactions. For many users, AirPods have effectively become an always-on wearable device.

As Apple continues to add more features powered by Apple Intelligence and deeper ecosystem integration, simplifying controls may become increasingly important.

The update is expected to arrive alongside iOS 27, which Apple is likely to unveil during its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 8. The software is also rumoured to include major Siri upgrades, expanded AI integrations, and additional privacy-focused features across the Apple ecosystem.

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