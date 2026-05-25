Eid Al Adha 2026: Dubai Police Gift Clothes To Kids Of Female Inmates

Dubai Police helped bring the spirit of Eid Al Adha to children of female inmates by distributing festive clothing through its annual 'You Made Me Happy' initiative.

The initiative focused on ensuring children feel included in the joy of Eid, despite the challenges faced by their families, Dubai Police said.

Organised in cooperation with the General Department of Human Rights and the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, the event was attended by senior officers and staff members.

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Beyond distributing Eid clothes, the initiative reflects Dubai Police's broader efforts to support vulnerable groups and strengthen family connections during important occasions.

The authority highlighted the importance of creating a positive and supportive environment for inmates and their families, particularly children who may be emotionally affected by separation from their mothers.

Dubai Police said programmes such as 'You made me happy' are designed to promote social well-being, encourage compassion and community support, and help provide female inmates with a more stable path towards rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

In another effort to strengthen family connections during the Eid holiday, Dubai Police also announced the schedule for remote inmate visits, allowing inmates to speak with relatives inside and outside the UAE through video calls.

The remote communication service will be available during the first three days of Eid Al Adha, with calls operating in two slots - from 8am to 12pm and again from 2pm to 4pm.

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