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Egypt, US Discuss Iran Negotiations as Regional Mediation Efforts Intensify

Egypt, US Discuss Iran Negotiations as Regional Mediation Efforts Intensify


2026-05-24 03:33:48
(MENAFN) Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has held talks with US presidential envoy Steven Witkoff focused on ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran, according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The discussions reportedly covered the latest developments in US–Iran contacts, alongside broader regional dynamics and efforts aimed at reducing tensions and preventing further escalation.

Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining diplomatic engagement as the preferred route for addressing the crisis, with Abdelatty stressing the need to avoid uncontrolled escalation that could threaten regional stability. He also reiterated the importance of dialogue and de-escalation to safeguard security in the region.

Witkoff, according to the statement, acknowledged Egypt’s role in supporting regional stability and expressed Washington’s intention to continue coordination and consultations with Cairo.

The talks come amid broader diplomatic activity involving multiple regional actors attempting to facilitate understanding between the US and Iran, including mediation efforts led by Pakistan.

Recent reports indicate that progress has been made toward a potential “final understanding,” though key issues remain under negotiation, with exchanges of proposals still ongoing.

The situation follows earlier conflict escalation between the US, Israel, and Iran earlier this year, which was temporarily halted by a ceasefire agreement brokered through regional mediation efforts.

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