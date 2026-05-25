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Qatar Airways Unveils FIFA Special Livery, Bespoke Onboard Experience

Qatar Airways Unveils FIFA Special Livery, Bespoke Onboard Experience


2026-05-25 03:01:58
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Airways has officially unveiled its FIFA special livery aircraft on a Boeing 777 ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, celebrating the airline's longstanding partnership with FIFA and its continued role in connecting fans, teams and global football communities worldwide.

Building on the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the new livery reflects the next chapter in Qatar Airways' journey with FIFA as the Official Airline Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The special livery aircraft will operate across key destinations in Europe, the United States and Asia, engaging fans around the world as excitement continues to build ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Inspired by the energy, passion, and global unity of football's biggest tournament, the distinctive new livery captures the vibrant spirit of the FIFA World Cup 2026 through its bold and dynamic design that will travel throughout the airline's global network.

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The Peninsula

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