MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Gelum Shares Approved for Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market

May 04, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Gelum Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Gelum Resources Ltd. (CSE: GMR) (OTCQB: GMRCF) ("Gelum" or the "Company") reports that the Company's common shares have been re-approved and admitted for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol GMRCF commencing May 4, 2026. The Company's primary listing remains on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol GMR.

Henk van Alphen, Gelum CEO, stated, "The OTCQB is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB will provide additional liquidity and increase its visibility within the U.S. capital markets."

Investor Relations Appointment

In addition to the disclosure provided in our April 30, 2026 news release, the Company provides additional disclosure pursuant to the Liviakis Financial Communications Inc. ("Liviaks") investor relations services. Liviakis' services include assisting with the development and implementation of appropriate strategies for the Company to present its business, strategy and personnel to the financial community, establishing an image for the Company in the financial community, and creating a foundation for subsequent financial public relations efforts as well as maintaining awareness during the term of the agreement. Liviakis will assist with communicating and disseminating materials provided by the Company to the investment community and assist with shareholder, broker, dealer and analyst relations.

Liviakis, is located at 655 Redwood Highway, Suite 315, Mill Valley, CA USA 94941, 415-389-4670, .... Liviakis' agreement and services begins on April 28, 2026 and continue for a period of 20 months.

About The OTCQB

The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development-stage United States and international companies. To be eligible, Canadian companies must be current in their home market reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Gelum Resources Ltd.

Gelum Resources Ltd. is a Company led by experienced management and advisors in the mining and financial sectors.

For further information about the Company, please refer to the Company's website at

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On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Hendrik van Alphen"

Hendrik van Alphen

Chief Executive Officer