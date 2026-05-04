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Electronics Mart Launches 'Apple Days' Across NCR, Telangana And Andhra Pradesh With Limited-Period Offers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, May 04, 2026: Electronics Mart India Limited (EMIL), one of India's leading consumer electronics and appliances retailers, has rolled out its much-anticipated 'Apple Days' campaign starting May 1, 2026, across its 30+ Electronics Mart stores in NCR and additional Bajaj Electronics stores across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, respectively. The limited-period campaign brings a host of attractive offers on Apple products, making premium technology more accessible to customers across these key markets.
As part of the campaign, customers have been able to avail bank cashback of up to ₹7,000 along with exchange benefits of up to ₹10,000 on selected Apple devices. To further enhance affordability, Electronics Mart has also been offering No Cost EMI options for up to 24 months, enabling customers to upgrade to the latest Apple products with greater ease.
The campaign has been featuring offers across Apple's leading product categories. The iPhone range has been available at an exchange effective price starting from ₹19,700, with EMIs beginning at ₹1,206 per month. The iPad range has been starting at an effective price of ₹30,400, with EMIs from ₹1,350 per month. Customers have also been able to explore the latest MacBook Neo at an exchange effective price starting from ₹34,300, with EMIs from ₹1,596 per month. In addition, special deals are available on Apple Watches and AirPods.
With 'Apple Days', Electronics Mart continues to strengthen its position as a preferred destination for premium technology by combining attractive offers with a seamless retail experience. The campaign reflects the company's ongoing efforts to bring global technology brands closer to customers through its expanding retail footprint and customer-first approach.
Commenting on the initiative, Karan Bajaj, Chief Executive Officer, Electronics Mart India Limited, said: "With 'Apple Days', we aimed to bring a compelling mix of value and accessibility to customers across our key markets. At Electronics Mart, we continue to focus on enhancing access to leading global technology brands through attractive offers and flexible financing options. This campaign allows us to deliver a strong in-store experience while helping customers upgrade to their preferred Apple devices with greater convenience."
The 'Apple Days' campaign will be available across all Electronics Mart and Bajaj Electronics stores in NCR, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh for a limited period only. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest store to explore the offers and experience the latest Apple product range firsthand.
About Electronics Mart India Limited:
Electronics Mart India Limited (EMIL) is one of India's leading consumer durables and electronics retailers, with a legacy dating back to 1980. The company operates over 225 large-format stores across key markets and has built strong consumer trust through its flagship retail brands, including Bajaj Electronics and Electronics Mart. Known for its experience-led retail approach, EMIL offers a wide portfolio of televisions, audio systems, home appliances, and smart devices from leading domestic and international brands, supported by flexible financing options and customer-first service.
EMIL has expanded beyond conventional electronics retail through specialised formats such as Audio & Beyond, Kitchen Stories, Easy Kitchens, and The Charcoal Project, catering to premium and design-conscious consumers. The company is also strengthening its portfolio through associations with global brands including Lithe Audio, Buster & Punch, Portman Lights, Aquavision, Harbottle Audio, Gallo Acoustics, Pure Acoustics, Alta Labs, ProtoPixel, Funktion-One, and VSSL, enabling integrated, design-led audio-visual and smart home solutions in India.
With a retail footprint spanning over 18.5 lakh sq. ft. and a workforce of more than 3,000 employees, EMIL continues to strengthen its distribution network, partner ecosystem, and in-store demonstration infrastructure.
As part of the campaign, customers have been able to avail bank cashback of up to ₹7,000 along with exchange benefits of up to ₹10,000 on selected Apple devices. To further enhance affordability, Electronics Mart has also been offering No Cost EMI options for up to 24 months, enabling customers to upgrade to the latest Apple products with greater ease.
The campaign has been featuring offers across Apple's leading product categories. The iPhone range has been available at an exchange effective price starting from ₹19,700, with EMIs beginning at ₹1,206 per month. The iPad range has been starting at an effective price of ₹30,400, with EMIs from ₹1,350 per month. Customers have also been able to explore the latest MacBook Neo at an exchange effective price starting from ₹34,300, with EMIs from ₹1,596 per month. In addition, special deals are available on Apple Watches and AirPods.
With 'Apple Days', Electronics Mart continues to strengthen its position as a preferred destination for premium technology by combining attractive offers with a seamless retail experience. The campaign reflects the company's ongoing efforts to bring global technology brands closer to customers through its expanding retail footprint and customer-first approach.
Commenting on the initiative, Karan Bajaj, Chief Executive Officer, Electronics Mart India Limited, said: "With 'Apple Days', we aimed to bring a compelling mix of value and accessibility to customers across our key markets. At Electronics Mart, we continue to focus on enhancing access to leading global technology brands through attractive offers and flexible financing options. This campaign allows us to deliver a strong in-store experience while helping customers upgrade to their preferred Apple devices with greater convenience."
The 'Apple Days' campaign will be available across all Electronics Mart and Bajaj Electronics stores in NCR, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh for a limited period only. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest store to explore the offers and experience the latest Apple product range firsthand.
About Electronics Mart India Limited:
Electronics Mart India Limited (EMIL) is one of India's leading consumer durables and electronics retailers, with a legacy dating back to 1980. The company operates over 225 large-format stores across key markets and has built strong consumer trust through its flagship retail brands, including Bajaj Electronics and Electronics Mart. Known for its experience-led retail approach, EMIL offers a wide portfolio of televisions, audio systems, home appliances, and smart devices from leading domestic and international brands, supported by flexible financing options and customer-first service.
EMIL has expanded beyond conventional electronics retail through specialised formats such as Audio & Beyond, Kitchen Stories, Easy Kitchens, and The Charcoal Project, catering to premium and design-conscious consumers. The company is also strengthening its portfolio through associations with global brands including Lithe Audio, Buster & Punch, Portman Lights, Aquavision, Harbottle Audio, Gallo Acoustics, Pure Acoustics, Alta Labs, ProtoPixel, Funktion-One, and VSSL, enabling integrated, design-led audio-visual and smart home solutions in India.
With a retail footprint spanning over 18.5 lakh sq. ft. and a workforce of more than 3,000 employees, EMIL continues to strengthen its distribution network, partner ecosystem, and in-store demonstration infrastructure.
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