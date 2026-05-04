Manfuza Chowdhury, Now Assistant Director Of Marketing At Radisson Blu Dhaka

The move serves as a formal recognition of her performance, growth, and dedicated service to the hotel's leadership team, said the hotel in a release.

With a distinguished career spanning 17 years in the hospitality industry, Manfuza brings a wealth of expertise to her new role. Her professional journey includes significant tenures at institutions such as The Westin Dhaka, Intercontinental Dhaka, and Holiday Inn Dhaka.

Throughout nearly two decades, she has established a successful track record in crafting purposeful brand narratives, building vital stakeholder relationships, and executing integrated marketing strategies that drive measurable impact, concluded the release.

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