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Swiss Official Warns Fuel Supply Risks Rise Amid Tight Energy Markets
(MENAFN) The likelihood of fuel shortages in Switzerland is “very high,” according to the secretary-general of the Swiss commodities trade association Suissenegoce, who raised concerns on Monday about tightening conditions in global energy markets, as reported by Swiss media.
Florence Schurch told a newspaper that the situation is becoming increasingly difficult, stating, “To be honest, the situation is really getting complicated.”
She noted that warnings had already been issued in March, when the association cautioned that strategic reserves in several countries—including the Philippines, Vietnam, and Bangladesh—could begin to deplete within the current month.
Commenting on gas supplies, Schurch described the outlook as “serious,” explaining that reserves typically built up during the summer period may not be sufficient. She attributed part of the pressure to the destruction of a refinery in Qatar, adding that it is unlikely to be rebuilt in the near term.
She also projected a significant rise in global food prices, although she suggested that Switzerland may experience a milder impact compared to other countries.
According to her, Switzerland stores a portion of its gas reserves outside the country, particularly in Germany and France, warning that such reliance on external storage could pose risks during periods of international crisis.
Florence Schurch told a newspaper that the situation is becoming increasingly difficult, stating, “To be honest, the situation is really getting complicated.”
She noted that warnings had already been issued in March, when the association cautioned that strategic reserves in several countries—including the Philippines, Vietnam, and Bangladesh—could begin to deplete within the current month.
Commenting on gas supplies, Schurch described the outlook as “serious,” explaining that reserves typically built up during the summer period may not be sufficient. She attributed part of the pressure to the destruction of a refinery in Qatar, adding that it is unlikely to be rebuilt in the near term.
She also projected a significant rise in global food prices, although she suggested that Switzerland may experience a milder impact compared to other countries.
According to her, Switzerland stores a portion of its gas reserves outside the country, particularly in Germany and France, warning that such reliance on external storage could pose risks during periods of international crisis.
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