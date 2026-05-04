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Palestinian Gets Killed in Northern Gaza as Ceasefire Violations Continue
(MENAFN) A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli army fire in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday, in what local health officials described as another violation of the ceasefire that has been in effect since last October, according to a medical source.
The source at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City said the body of 44-year-old Mousa al-Abyad was brought to the facility after he was shot by Israeli forces in the Atatra area, located west of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.
Local accounts stated that the Atatra area is outside the Israeli military deployment zones defined under the terms of the ceasefire agreement.
They also reported additional military activity across the enclave, including artillery shelling on eastern parts of Gaza City at dawn. In southern Gaza, Israeli naval forces allegedly targeted the coastal areas of Rafah and Khan Younis with gunfire and shells, though no casualties were reported from those incidents.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 830 Palestinians have been killed and 2,345 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire began on October 10, 2025.
The truce followed a prolonged conflict that began on October 8, 2023, and has resulted in extensive destruction across Gaza. Authorities there say tens of thousands have been killed and injured, with large-scale damage reported to civilian infrastructure across the territory.
The source at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City said the body of 44-year-old Mousa al-Abyad was brought to the facility after he was shot by Israeli forces in the Atatra area, located west of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.
Local accounts stated that the Atatra area is outside the Israeli military deployment zones defined under the terms of the ceasefire agreement.
They also reported additional military activity across the enclave, including artillery shelling on eastern parts of Gaza City at dawn. In southern Gaza, Israeli naval forces allegedly targeted the coastal areas of Rafah and Khan Younis with gunfire and shells, though no casualties were reported from those incidents.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 830 Palestinians have been killed and 2,345 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire began on October 10, 2025.
The truce followed a prolonged conflict that began on October 8, 2023, and has resulted in extensive destruction across Gaza. Authorities there say tens of thousands have been killed and injured, with large-scale damage reported to civilian infrastructure across the territory.
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