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Israeli Minister Says Talks Continue on Advancing Election Date
(MENAFN) Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said Monday that discussions are taking place regarding the possibility of bringing forward national elections, with proposals suggesting a shift from the current date of October 27 to September 1, according to reports.
Cohen, who is part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, told a radio station that the option of holding elections earlier has been actively discussed in recent days. He added that the difference between the two proposed dates is not considered substantial in ongoing deliberations.
The current parliamentary term is scheduled to conclude in October.
Separately, a TV channel reported that religious political factions are increasing pressure on Netanyahu to move the election forward. According to the report, these groups support holding the vote on September 1, while Netanyahu is said to prefer keeping the original October 27 date.
The outlet also noted that any final decision may hinge on developments involving Iran, which it described as a key factor influencing Netanyahu’s political timing considerations.
In the broader context, Netanyahu continues to face serious international legal proceedings. In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict, where tens of thousands of deaths have been reported. Israel is also subject to a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military campaign in the enclave.
Cohen, who is part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, told a radio station that the option of holding elections earlier has been actively discussed in recent days. He added that the difference between the two proposed dates is not considered substantial in ongoing deliberations.
The current parliamentary term is scheduled to conclude in October.
Separately, a TV channel reported that religious political factions are increasing pressure on Netanyahu to move the election forward. According to the report, these groups support holding the vote on September 1, while Netanyahu is said to prefer keeping the original October 27 date.
The outlet also noted that any final decision may hinge on developments involving Iran, which it described as a key factor influencing Netanyahu’s political timing considerations.
In the broader context, Netanyahu continues to face serious international legal proceedings. In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict, where tens of thousands of deaths have been reported. Israel is also subject to a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military campaign in the enclave.
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