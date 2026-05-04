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Bangladesh Foreign Minister Visits China as Both Countries Deepen Ties
(MENAFN) Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman is set to travel to China for a three-day official visit, as Beijing continues efforts to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations with Dhaka, according to reports.
The visit will begin on Tuesday at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as announced by China’s Foreign Ministry.
This trip marks Rahman’s third bilateral overseas visit since taking office in February, following the formation of a new government by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.
China and Bangladesh elevated their relationship to a “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership” in 2024, reflecting closer political and economic alignment between the two countries.
Chinese officials described the two nations as long-standing friends and close neighbors, stating that bilateral relations have maintained steady progress and delivered tangible benefits for both populations. Beijing also emphasized that it places high importance on its ties with Dhaka.
China has remained Bangladesh’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, while diplomatic relations between the two countries reached the 50-year milestone last year.
During the visit, Beijing said it hopes to enhance political trust, broaden cooperation across multiple sectors, strengthen Belt and Road Initiative collaboration, and further deepen the strategic partnership.
Trade between the two countries reached approximately $17.35 billion in 2024, with the balance heavily favoring China.
The visit will begin on Tuesday at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as announced by China’s Foreign Ministry.
This trip marks Rahman’s third bilateral overseas visit since taking office in February, following the formation of a new government by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.
China and Bangladesh elevated their relationship to a “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership” in 2024, reflecting closer political and economic alignment between the two countries.
Chinese officials described the two nations as long-standing friends and close neighbors, stating that bilateral relations have maintained steady progress and delivered tangible benefits for both populations. Beijing also emphasized that it places high importance on its ties with Dhaka.
China has remained Bangladesh’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, while diplomatic relations between the two countries reached the 50-year milestone last year.
During the visit, Beijing said it hopes to enhance political trust, broaden cooperation across multiple sectors, strengthen Belt and Road Initiative collaboration, and further deepen the strategic partnership.
Trade between the two countries reached approximately $17.35 billion in 2024, with the balance heavily favoring China.
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