Agnimitra Paul Among Six Early BJP Winners In Bengal As Party Leads In 192 Seats

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 4 (IANS) BJP leader Agnimitra Paul won from the Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday, as the counting for other seats in West Bengal is underway, with the BJP maintaining a significant lead over the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Agnimitra Paul got 1,19,582 votes and defeated Trinamool Congress' Tapas Banerjee with a margin of over 40,800.

Apart from Agnimitra Paul, Darjeeling candidate Noman Rai, Kalimpong candidate Bharat Kumar Chetri, Medinipur candidate Sankar Kumar Guchhait, Monteswar's Saikat Panja, and Bhatar's Karfa Soumen were among the early winners from the BJP.

Meanwhile, after winning six seats, the BJP was leading in 192 seats, while the Trinamool Congress was ahead in 88. Trinamool's Reyat Hossain Sarkar won in the Bhagawangola Assembly seat, according to the ECI trends as of 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, just weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the Bengali snack 'jhalmuri' into the national spotlight, the BJP is now using the same as a symbol of celebration, as early trends in the Assembly elections show the party surging ahead.

'Jhalmuri' had emerged as an unlikely highlight during the final phase of campaigning after PM Modi's widely shared roadside stop in Jhargram, where he was seen enjoying the snack. The moment quickly went viral, drawing political reactions, including criticism from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who termed it a staged act by the BJP.

The snack, whose name derives from the Bengali word "jhal", meaning spicy or hot, soon became a metaphor in the campaign, symbolising both the intensity of the political contest and regional identity. Later, during an election rally, PM Modi himself had added a political twist, remarking, "I ate jhalmuri, but TMC felt the jhal (spice)."

With the party holding a strong edge, leaders and workers embraced the 'jhal' symbolism, celebrating with the snack across different parts of the country.