Gujarat: Unclaimed Drone Wing Found In Kutch During Coastal Patrolling

MENAFN - IANS) Bhuj, May 4 (IANS) Debris of an unclaimed drone wing has been recovered from the coastline of western Kutch during intensified round-the-clock patrolling, with the material sent to the Indian Air Force for examination to establish its origin and specifications, officials said on Monday.

The recovery was made on May 2 along the seashore between Pingleshwar Beach and Sindhodi village, where joint teams of the Special Operations Group (SOG), Local Intelligence Branch (L.I.B.)'s Field unit, Jakhau police and State Intelligence Bureau were conducting coordinated patrols.

The operation is part of an ongoing coastal security exercise initiated following recent weather and marine conditions that have caused unclaimed items, including suspected narcotic packets, to wash ashore in parts of the district.

Police said the debris, identified as a portion of a drone wing, measured approximately 10 feet in length and three feet in width and was found in an unclaimed condition.

After the discovery, officials carried out necessary consultations with senior officers and initiated legal procedures before arranging to transfer the material for further analysis.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Sunda said the object was detected during routine surveillance.“We have found it during the routine patrolling,” he told IANS.

He added that multiple methods are deployed to monitor the coastline and border areas.“We do camel patrolling and foot patrolling along the border areas,” he said.

The patrolling system, conducted continuously across the coastal belt of western Kutch, also includes horse-mounted units and motorcycle patrols to ensure coverage of remote and difficult terrain.

The measures follow instructions issued by senior police authorities to strengthen maritime and border security in the region.

Sunda said the recovered component has been forwarded to the Air Force for technical assessment.

“We have sent this wing to the Air Force Station at Bhuj for further analysis, in order to identify the model of the drone and the origin of manufacturing,” he said.

Further investigation will depend on the findings of the Air Force analysis.