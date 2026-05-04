Vikram Doraiswami Begins New Assignment As India's Ambassador To China

MENAFN - IANS) Beijing, May 4 (IANS) India's Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami on Monday commenced his assignment in Beijing by paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Jintai Art Museum in Chaoyang Park.

"Shri Vikram Doraiswami commenced his assignment as Ambassador of India to China by paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Jintai Art Museum in Chaoyang Park today. He was accompanied by the Museum's Curator, Mr Yuan Xikun. Ambassador also paid tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at the Embassy," the Indian Embassy in China posted on X.

Doraiswami arrived in Beijing on Sunday to take up his next assignment as India's Ambassador to China.

"A warm welcome to Ambassador-designate of India to the People's Republic of China, Shri Vikram Doraiswami, on his arrival in Beijing today. He was received by Cd'A Angeline Premalatha and Deputy Director, Asia Department of MFA Mr. Li Jianbo," the Embassy had posted on X.

On April 30, Doraswami received credentials from President Droupadi Murmu for his assignment as India's Ambassador to China.

Earlier, China had welcomed Doraiswami's appointment as India's Ambassador to China and said that Beijing is looking forward to his positive role in continuous improvement and growth of bilateral ties.

Addressing a regular media briefing in Beijing on March 20, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian expressed China's readiness to facilitate Doraiswami when he assumes his new role in China.

"Diplomatic envoys are important bridges for friendly cooperation and relations between countries. China welcomes the appointment of the new Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Doraiswami, stands ready to provide him with facilitation as he carries out his duty in China, and looks forward to his positive role in promoting the continuous improvement and growth of China-India ties," the spokesperson said when asked about China's view on Doraiswami's appointment.

On March 19, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced Thursday that Doraiswami, who was then serving as High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to China.

He was appointed as the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom in August 2022 after having served as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

He speaks Chinese, French and some Korean. At the start of his diplomatic career, Doraiswami had served in Indian Embassy in Beijing for nearly four years.

After his in-service training in New Delhi from 1992-1993, Doraiswami was posted to the Commission of India in Hong Kong in May 1994 as Third Secretary. He learnt Chinese, taking an elective diploma in that language at the New Asia Yale-in-Asia language school of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He was posted to the Embassy of India in Beijing in September 1996 where he served for nearly four years.