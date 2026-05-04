Vijayvargiya Hails Bengal Surge As 'Emotional Moment' Shivraj Chouhan Credits PM Modi's Leadership For NDA Momentum

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Indore, May 4 (IANS) Early trends from the West Bengal Assembly elections on Monday triggered celebrations within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with senior leaders describing the party's performance as both politically significant and emotionally charged.

As counting of votes continues, BJP leaders across Madhya Pradesh and beyond have pointed to the results as a reflection of growing public trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who previously served as the party's In-Charge for West Bengal, on Monday expressed deep emotion while reacting to the emerging trends.

Speaking in Indore, Vijayvargiya said the moment was not just political but deeply personal, recalling years of organisational struggle in the state.

"As a party worker, my heart is overflowing with emotion today. A pledge has been fulfilled; a dream has come true. The soul of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee must surely be rejoicing," he added.

Vijayvargiya elaborated that the trends signal more than an electoral gain -- they represent what he described as the triumph of ideology and perseverance over adversity.

He noted that BJP workers in West Bengal had faced sustained challenges, including political violence and legal pressures, yet remained committed to expanding the party's footprint.

Reflecting on his own tenure in Bengal, Vijayvargiya spoke about the "harassment and persecution" faced by BJP cadres, adding that the current performance has brought a sense of vindication and renewed energy among supporters.

"The trends emerging from West Bengal have filled citizens with fresh enthusiasm. This is not just a victory -- it is a moment of emotional fulfillment for countless BJP workers," he said.

Vijayvargiya also linked the outcome to broader national sentiment, asserting that the results reinforce the belief that strong leadership at the Centre can translate into electoral success across diverse regions.

He highlighted the BJP's growing acceptance in eastern India, calling it a sign of shifting political dynamics.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also weighed in on the developments, attributing the NDA's strong showing to the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the party's governance agenda.

"The people of the country have once again shown their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and vision for a developed India," Union Minister Chouhan said.

He added that the rejection of what he termed "vote-bank politics" and the endorsement of development-oriented governance have been key factors behind the BJP's poll performance.

According to Union Minister Chouhan, the trends from West Bengal, along with positive signals from other regions, indicate that the electorate is increasingly aligning with stability and growth-driven policies.

Celebrations were reported in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, especially in Indore, where BJP workers gathered to mark the occasion.

Vijayvargiya himself joined the BJP supporters, describing the atmosphere as one of "jubilation and renewed determination".