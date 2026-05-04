Himesh Reshammiya Joins Forces With Anshul Garg For His Latest Track 'Sharaab'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 04 (IANS) Singer and composer Himesh Reshammiya will be treating the music lovers yet again with his latest track "Sharaab". Himesh has joined forces with music producer Anshul Garg for his latest peppy number.

Sharing the first look poster from "Sharaab" with the netizens, Himesh penned on the photo-sharing app, "Jai MATADI Lets rock. One play won't be enough...Stay Tuned for #Sharab...Teaser Out tomorrow only on @playdmfofficial YouTube channel. (sic)."

The track will feature Himesh alongside actress and former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar. The music video for "Sharaab" has been choreographed by Piyush-Shazia.

With Himesh lending his voice to the song, the music has been composed by Rajat Nagpal. Rana Sotal has provided the lyrics for the song.

The recently released teaser poster of "Sharaab" has managed to pique the curiosity of the netizens, building on Himesh's high-energy Cap Mania tour.

With a career spanning over 125 Hindi films as a composer, more than 2000 hit songs, over 30 reality shows as a judge, and 11 films as an actor, Himesh is the first Indian to feature in Bloomberg's list of top pop stars globally.

Himesh's non-film albums have managed to leave a significant mark on the Indian music scene. His album "Aap Ka Surroor" reportedly sold over 55 million copies, making it one of the highest-selling non-film albums globally, second only to "Thriller".

At the moment, Himesh is busy with the music for Salman Khan's much-talked-about war drama, "Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace".

Backed by Salma Khan under his home banner, Salman Khan Films, the movie also features actress Chitrangada Singh as the leading lady.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, "Maatrubhumi" is a retelling of the real-life events of June 15, 2020, when our Indian soldiers clashed with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. The drama sheds light on the tale of