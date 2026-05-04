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Australia, Japan Sign Deals on Defense, Security Cooperation
(MENAFN) Australia and Japan have agreed to deepen cooperation in defense, security, and critical minerals following a series of high-level meetings held in Canberra on Monday, according to reports.
Several agreements were signed during talks between visiting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, including arrangements covering critical minerals, energy security, and broader economic cooperation.
Takaichi arrived in Australia on Sunday for an official visit, during which both sides issued five separate outcome documents, one of which included a joint declaration focused on economic security.
Speaking after the summit, Albanese emphasized the importance of closer ties between the two countries in the current global environment, stating: “In a complex strategic environment, cooperation between Australia and Japan is essential to maintaining a peaceful, stable and prosperous region.”
He also highlighted that stronger defense and security cooperation would improve coordination between their armed forces, enabling closer operational compatibility and reinforcing joint efforts to support stability and peace in the wider region.
Several agreements were signed during talks between visiting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, including arrangements covering critical minerals, energy security, and broader economic cooperation.
Takaichi arrived in Australia on Sunday for an official visit, during which both sides issued five separate outcome documents, one of which included a joint declaration focused on economic security.
Speaking after the summit, Albanese emphasized the importance of closer ties between the two countries in the current global environment, stating: “In a complex strategic environment, cooperation between Australia and Japan is essential to maintaining a peaceful, stable and prosperous region.”
He also highlighted that stronger defense and security cooperation would improve coordination between their armed forces, enabling closer operational compatibility and reinforcing joint efforts to support stability and peace in the wider region.
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