Ukrainian Drone Hits Moscow Highrise In Rare Attack: Mayor

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Moscow: A Ukrainian drone hit a residential high-rise building in an upscale Moscow neighbourhood in a night-time attack, the Russian capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Monday.

The rare strike on heavily protected Moscow came just days ahead of Russia's annual May 9 parade, which this year will be held without military hardware amid a heightened threat from Ukrainian strikes.

"A drone crashed into a building in the area of the Mosfilmovskaya (street).

There are no casualties," Sobyanin said, referring to an expensive district next to the Moscow film studio and some 10 kilometres (6 miles) from the Kremlin.

He added that the two drones that targeted Moscow were repelled by air defences during the night.

Another Ukrainian drone was hit over the Russian capital in the busy morning hours, Sobyanin said in a later post.

Russian state broadcaster Rossiya-1 published a video showing collapsed walls and broken doors inside a damaged apartment.

The May 9 parade, to mark the victory over Nazi Germany, has become a central event during President Vladimir Putin's rule.

"They fear drones may buzz over Red Square," Zelensky said in a statement as he joined European leaders at a summit in Armenia, referring to Russia's decision not to involve cadets and military hardware at this year's parade.

"This is telling, it shows they are not strong," said Zelensky.

Ukraine has fired drones into Russia throughout Moscow's more than four-year offensive, which has killed thousands and displaced millions.

Kyiv has in recent weeks stepped up its strikes on Russian oil refineries, ports and depots.

But Ukrainian drones rarely reach Moscow, which is heavily guarded by air defence systems.

Talks to end the war between the neighbours are deadlocked.

