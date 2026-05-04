HMC Performs Hip Replacement Using Advanced Technique For First Time In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HMC has successfully performed a total hip replacement using an advanced surgical technique applied for the first time in Qatar, reflecting the ongoing commitment to advancing the country's healthcare sector.

The procedure was performed on an American woman in her sixties diagnosed with advanced hip osteoarthritis, resulting in chronic pain and significant difficulty with mobility and walking.

The patient chose to undergo surgery in Qatar rather than in the United States. Following the procedure, she was able to walk without crutches immediately after surgery, was discharged within two days, and resumed swimming within one month, demonstrating the enhanced recovery associated with this technique.

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The procedure was performed by a medical team from HMC led by Dr. Mohamed Mubarak Al Ateeq Al Dosari, Senior Consultant in Orthopedic and Joint Surgery. Dr. Al Dosari said:“The surgery utilized the Direct Superior Approach (DSA), one of the latest techniques for total hip replacement. This minimally invasive method focuses on preserving surrounding muscles and soft tissues, which helps reduce muscle damage and supports earlier recovery and restoration of mobility.”

“This approach enables access to the joint through a small incision measuring approximately 6 to 10 centimeters without cutting the primary stabilizing muscles. Instead, the fibers of the gluteus maximus are gently separated, while most of the external rotator muscles are preserved, supporting joint stability and helping reduce postoperative pain,” added Dr. Al Dosari.

This milestone further supports Qatar's position as a regional leader for advanced healthcare and highlights the ability of specialized medical teams to deliver modern surgical treatments for patients.