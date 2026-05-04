Prime Minister Receives Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani today received HE Bakhtiyor Saidov, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the relations of cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, and discussed developments in the situation in the region, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the efforts aimed at reducing escalation in a manner that contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed, during the meeting, the necessity for all parties to respond to the ongoing mediation efforts, in a way that opens the door to addressing the roots of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and leads to reaching a sustainable agreement that prevents the renewal of escalation.