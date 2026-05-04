Automated Beginner Crypto Trading Workshop: Get Daily Profits Without Experience

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 4, 2026 1:00 am - Have you always wanted to get started with crypto but you just don't know where to begin? This workshop from Crypto Exponentials could be exactly what you need!

When you sign up for this training, you'll learn about the must-have software to automate trades, all the video lessons you need to thrive, and much more! The Crypto Code from 10XEcom can be absolutely huge - so save your spot now!



How does the program work?

10XEcom says that, for beginners in particular, it can be confusing knowing where to start with crypto trading. One of the reasons they recommend The Crypto Code is because it helps you overcome common challenges, thanks in part to WaveBot - the bespoke tool for automated deals.

"When you sign up, you'll learn how to use our proven software to quickly launch what we call a 'crypto profit machine' - allowing you to make more successful trades on autopilot. Whether crypto is going up or down, it will help you to achieve consistent success."

WaveBot works without requiring any technical experience, giving you an easy entry point. You can run multiple trading campaigns at once, allowing you to spread your strategies across different assets while learning how markets work.

Also included in the program is the Crypto Deep Dive training course, which covers topics from blockchain basics to advanced trading methods. You'll learn about smart contracts, digital wallets, research techniques, and specific trading approaches that work in cryptocurrency markets.

Access experts on demand

The program builds a community of traders and expert coaches who support each other - and you can connect through live chat features for immediate guidance from experienced traders.

When you sign up, you'll get a list of 20 recommended digital assets to start with - giving you a practical starting point, and letting you apply trading concepts while actively participating in the market.

"The workshop will be packed - so remember to secure your place. It's recommended that you turn up five minutes early to ensure everything runs smoothly."



Don't miss out on this opportunity if you want to enjoy success in the crypto space!



Check out to get started!

Bringing you straight to the power tools. $997 in combined value, yours today.

Learn when to take actionThe program provides