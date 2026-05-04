Jersey City Dental To Host Exclusive One-Day Invisalign Savings Event

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 4, 2026 3:06 am - Jersey City Dental announces a one-day Invisalign® Savings Event on May 13, 2026, offering a complimentary consultation, $1,000 off treatment, and free retainers for new patients.

Jersey City Dental is excited to announce an exclusive one-day Invisalign® Savings Event, offering patients a limited-time opportunity to begin their journey toward a straighter, more confident smile. Scheduled for May 13, 2026, this special event is designed to make orthodontic care more accessible with valuable savings and personalized consultations.

With growing demand for discreet orthodontic solutions, Jersey City Dental is hosting this dedicated Invisalign® Day to help patients explore clear aligner treatment in a convenient and cost-effective way. For one day only, new Invisalign patients can receive a complimentary consultation, $1,000 off Invisalign treatment, and free retainers as part of this exclusive offer.

The experienced team at Jersey City Dental understands that many patients delay orthodontic treatment due to cost or uncertainty. This event aims to remove those barriers by providing one-on-one consultations, clear treatment guidance, and flexible payment options to support patient needs.

“Our goal is to make achieving a straighter smile simple and accessible,” said Dr. Andrew S. Paek.“Events like this allow us to connect with patients, answer their questions, and provide meaningful savings that make Invisalign treatment more attainable.”

Patients attending the event will have the opportunity to meet with the dental team, learn about the Invisalign process, and receive a customized treatment plan tailored to their smile goals. The practice offers financing options starting as low as $200 per month for cash-paying patients, helping make treatment manageable for a wide range of individuals.

“We are committed to providing modern orthodontic solutions in a comfortable and supportive environment,” said Dr. Carine Abadir.“This one-day event is a great opportunity for patients to take the first step toward improving their smile with confidence.”

Led by a skilled team including Dr. Andrew S. Paek, Dr. Carine Abadir, Dr. Ronny Khalek, Dr. Christopher D. Higgins, and Dr. Scott Rothenberg, Jersey City Dental provides comprehensive dental and orthodontic care using advanced technology and personalized treatment approaches.

About Jersey City Dental

Jersey City Dental is a full-service dental practice dedicated to delivering high-quality care for patients of all ages. The practice offers a wide range of services, including Invisalign®, cosmetic dentistry, restorative treatments, and preventive care. With a focus on patient comfort and long-term oral health, the team strives to create a welcoming environment and customized treatment experience for every patient.

Patients interested in reserving a spot for Invisalign® Day on May 13, 2026, can call 201-332-0403 or visit the website to learn more. Availability is limited, and appointments are required.

Disclaimer: This offer is valid for one day only on May 13, 2026, and is available to new Invisalign patients only. The full retail value for a complete orthodontic case and consultation is $5,500; pricing may vary based on age, degree of correction, and treatment complexity. Terms and conditions may apply. This offer has no cash value and may not be combined with other promotions.