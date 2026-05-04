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Netanyahu Hearing Is Canceled After Late-Night Update from Defense Team
(MENAFN) The scheduled testimony of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his ongoing corruption trial was canceled on Monday after the court received an undisclosed overnight message from his legal representative, according to Israeli media reports.
The hearing was called off following what the court described as an “update received from attorney Amit Hadad during the night,” as reported by a media outlet, which cited an official court statement. No further details were provided at this stage, according to the court.
Netanyahu had recently appeared before the Tel Aviv District Court on April 28, marking his 81st court appearance. It was also his first appearance since the outbreak of the Israel–US conflict with Iran on February 28.
He is facing multiple charges, including corruption, bribery, and breach of trust across three separate cases, with indictments originally filed in 2019.
The legal proceedings have experienced repeated delays over the years, coinciding with Israel’s military operations in Gaza since October 2023, as well as broader regional conflicts involving Lebanon, Iran, and other countries. Critics have accused Netanyahu of prolonging wartime tensions to deflect attention from his legal troubles, though supporters reject these claims.
One of the cases includes allegations that Netanyahu and members of his family received valuable gifts from business figures in exchange for political favors.
The hearing was called off following what the court described as an “update received from attorney Amit Hadad during the night,” as reported by a media outlet, which cited an official court statement. No further details were provided at this stage, according to the court.
Netanyahu had recently appeared before the Tel Aviv District Court on April 28, marking his 81st court appearance. It was also his first appearance since the outbreak of the Israel–US conflict with Iran on February 28.
He is facing multiple charges, including corruption, bribery, and breach of trust across three separate cases, with indictments originally filed in 2019.
The legal proceedings have experienced repeated delays over the years, coinciding with Israel’s military operations in Gaza since October 2023, as well as broader regional conflicts involving Lebanon, Iran, and other countries. Critics have accused Netanyahu of prolonging wartime tensions to deflect attention from his legal troubles, though supporters reject these claims.
One of the cases includes allegations that Netanyahu and members of his family received valuable gifts from business figures in exchange for political favors.
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