Russian Forces Attack Kharkiv And Its Suburbs With Drones Three People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the mayor reported this on Telegram.

"An enemy combat drone has been confirmed to have hit the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. We are assessing the consequences," Terekhov wrote.

Additionally, at approximately the same time, the enemy attacked the village of Bezliudivka in the Kharkiv district with a UAV.

“According to preliminary data, a strike was recorded in the area of private residential buildings,” said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

As of 12:15 p.m., three people are known to have been injured in Bezliudivka. Specifically, a 48-year-old woman, a 69-year-old man, and a 69-year-old woman suffered acute stress reactions. Medical personnel provided them with on-site assistance.

Russian forces carry out airstrike on Shostka, city council building and houses damaged

Private houses were damaged.

As reported, on the morning of May 4, Russia launched a missile strike on a service station in Merefa, Kharkiv region. Four people were killed, and 16 were injured. Private homes, apartment buildings, and four stores were damaged.

Illustrative photo: unsplash