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Report Says Israeli Telecom Systems Used for Widespread Global Tracking
(MENAFN) A recent investigation has claimed that Israeli telecommunications infrastructure has been used over the past three years to track individuals in more than 10 countries, according to reports.
Findings from a Canada-based digital research group indicate that telecom systems ranging from older networks developed in the 1970s to advanced 5G infrastructure were allegedly repurposed into surveillance tools through the use of sophisticated spyware technologies.
According to reports, the study found that since November 2022, more than 15,700 attempts were made to pinpoint the locations of mobile phones across various countries, including Thailand, South Africa, Norway, Bangladesh, and Malaysia, using systems linked to Israeli telecom companies.
Internal documents reviewed in the investigation reportedly show that Verint, the parent company of Cognyte, provided an SS7-based tracking system known as SkyLock to a government client in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The investigation also claims that Swiss telecom firm Fink enabled surveillance companies such as Rayzone to mimic mobile network operators and access legacy systems. This, in turn, allegedly allowed tracking of users globally through exploitation of the SS7 signaling protocol.
Originally, SS7 was developed to manage call and message routing, facilitate international roaming, and ensure communication between mobile operators, according to reports.
Findings from a Canada-based digital research group indicate that telecom systems ranging from older networks developed in the 1970s to advanced 5G infrastructure were allegedly repurposed into surveillance tools through the use of sophisticated spyware technologies.
According to reports, the study found that since November 2022, more than 15,700 attempts were made to pinpoint the locations of mobile phones across various countries, including Thailand, South Africa, Norway, Bangladesh, and Malaysia, using systems linked to Israeli telecom companies.
Internal documents reviewed in the investigation reportedly show that Verint, the parent company of Cognyte, provided an SS7-based tracking system known as SkyLock to a government client in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The investigation also claims that Swiss telecom firm Fink enabled surveillance companies such as Rayzone to mimic mobile network operators and access legacy systems. This, in turn, allegedly allowed tracking of users globally through exploitation of the SS7 signaling protocol.
Originally, SS7 was developed to manage call and message routing, facilitate international roaming, and ensure communication between mobile operators, according to reports.
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