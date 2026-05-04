BJP Scripts Historic Triple Strike In Kerala With Kazhakootam Thriller
Former Union Minister, V. Muraleedharan, edged past two-time CPI(M) Legislator Kadakampally Surendran by a razor thin margin of just 265 votes, sealing a nail biting contest that went down to the final round of counting.
Muraleedharan's win completes a significant electoral trifecta for the BJP, following earlier victories by Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Nemom and B.B. Gopakumar in Chathanoor.
Together, the three results mark an unprecedented expansion of the party's footprint in a state long dominated by the LDF and UDF fronts.
The Kazhakootam contest, closely watched throughout the day, saw multiple lead changes before Muraleedharan surged ahead in the closing stages.
The slender margin underscores both the intensity of the battle and the BJP's growing competitiveness in urban constituencies within the state capital district.
In Nemom, Chandrasekhar's victory carried symbolic weight, helping the BJP reclaim the constituency it first won in 2016 through veteran leader O. Rajagopal.
The seat had slipped away in 2021 to CPI(M)'s V. Sivankutty, making this a significant recovery.
Meanwhile, Gopakumar's win in Chathanoor marked the party's opening account in this election cycle, breaking a pattern of near misses where the BJP had often finished second.
His victory over CPI candidate R. Rajendran demonstrated the party's ability to convert vote share into seats in select pockets.
Party leaders described the combined results as 'historic', pointing to the difficulty of gaining ground in Kerala's entrenched political landscape.
Political observers note that while the BJP's overall tally remains modest, the triple strike signals a shift in momentum, with the party increasingly able to challenge established players in key constituencies.
With wins in Nemom, Chathanoor, and now Kazhakootam, the BJP has moved beyond symbolic presence to a more tangible electoral footing in Kerala, potentially reshaping its prospects in future Assembly contests.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment