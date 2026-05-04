No Words Enough To Describe The Huge Mandate: Manoj Tiwari As BJP Leads In West Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) takes the lead in West Bengal according to trends released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), party MP Manoj Tiwari said on Monday that words are not enough to describe the scale of the mandate, calling it "far beyond expression".

Speaking to IANS, Tiwari said, "Words are not enough to describe this mandate. This is a mandate far beyond words. I thank mothers, sisters, daughters, children, and every citizen of West Bengal."

Referring to early trends, he added that the BJP was leading in more than 195 seats, expressing confidence that the party's vision for the state would now be realised.

"The dream of saving Bengal will come true. Today, West Bengal has been saved. The way the Trinamool Congress supported illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, the people have made it clear that such politics will not work here," the BJP MP said.

Tiwari also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for earning public trust.

"I want to thank PM Modi for building this confidence. Mamata Didi violated that trust, but PM Modi has restored it. In Assam, we (BJP) are coming to power for the third time. Prime Minister Modi is fully dedicated to the people," he said.

Highlighting symbolic gestures, he added, "You must have seen how PM Modi connected with a small 'jhalmuri' vendor. It reflects the emotions of small business owners who stand with him."

Citing heinous incidents such as RG Kar and Sandeshkhali, along with issues like alleged 'cut money', syndicate culture, and 'gunda raj', Tiwari said the people have delivered a decisive response.

He added that it may take months to fully understand how Prime Minister Modi continues to earn public faith.

The BJP is on track to secure an absolute majority as the counting of votes continues, according to the latest trends for 293 Assembly constituencies provided by the ECI.

According to the ECI data, the BJP candidates were leading in 191 Assembly constituencies, followed by Trinamool Congress at 97.

The total number of Assembly constituencies in West Bengal is 294, and hence the majority mark to form the government is 148.

The Falta Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district will be going for repolls on May 21, and the results will be declared on May 24.