Theegala Finishes Strong With Final-Round Surge As Young Dominates At Doral

MENAFN - IANS) Doral (Florida), May 4 (IANS) Sahith Theegala ended his week on a high note with a brilliant closing performance, climbing the leaderboard and regaining confidence despite an otherwise inconsistent outing at the Cadillac Championship.

While Theegala's late push drew attention, it was Cameron Young who delivered a commanding performance from start to finish, securing a convincing victory.

Theegala carded a flawless 8-under 64 in the final round, matching his best score of the season. After opening with a steady 69, he struggled in the middle rounds with scores of 76 and 74, which pushed him down the standings.

However, his strong finish propelled him up 33 spots to a tie for 30th place. The round not only improved his position but also offered a much-needed boost as he continues working his way back toward the top tier of world rankings.

Starting on the back nine, Theegala picked up early momentum with birdies on the 12th and 16th holes. He found the rhythm on the front nine, which was his second nine, where he added six birdies. He birdied the first, second and the fifth and then added an impressive stretch of three consecutive gains to close his round. The bogey-free effort highlighted his potential when in full control.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju also made a notable move, finishing alongside Theegala at tied-30th after a clean round of 68 that included four birdies and no dropped shots.

Meanwhile, Akshay Bhatia experienced a mixed day. Despite recording an eagle on the par-4 16th and adding four birdies, two double bogeys and three other bogeys resulted in a 1-over 73, dropping him to tied-23rd after starting the day inside the top 10.

At the top of the leaderboard, Cameron Young showcased consistency and composure throughout the tournament. Even after calling a one-stroke penalty on himself early in the final round, he remained unfazed.

His closing 4-under 68 brought him to 19-under for the week, giving him a comfortable six-shot victory. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished second once again, marking his third consecutive runner-up result.

The tournament conditions were impacted by early morning rain, which softened the notoriously challenging Blue Monster course and led to a delayed start. Preferred lies were in effect, making scoring slightly easier than usual.

Elsewhere, Ben Griffin secured third place, while Si Woo Kim, Sepp Straka, and Adam Scott shared fourth. Scott's strong weekend performance may have helped him secure a place in the upcoming U.S. Open, potentially marking his 100th consecutive appearance in a major championship.