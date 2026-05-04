Scindia Hails New Gwalior-Delhi-Bengaluru Air Service

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Union Communications and Development of Northeastern Region Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said on Monday that the inauguration of the new Gwalior-Delhi-Bengaluru air service by Akasa Air has given Gwalior a new flight of confidence, growth, and a bright future.

The service, operated by Akasa Air, will run flights between Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gwalior on three additional days a week, according to a statement from Scindia.

Until now, IndiGo flights operated only on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. With the new flights on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Gwalior will now have air connectivity six days a week.

“Today, the first flight of Akasa Air took off from Gwalior. Now, our city is moving beyond its boundaries to connect directly with the country's major economic and technological hubs-this transformation will undoubtedly change the destiny of Gwalior,” Union minister Scindia remarked.

He thanked the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, for facilitating the air connectivity and congratulated his“fellow Gwalior residents on this new beginning.”

In a post on X, Scindia said that the new Akasa Air services, namely Gwalior–Delhi–Bengaluru and Bengaluru–Delhi–Gwalior, will further strengthen the connectivity of the Gwalior-Chambal region, offering passengers faster and more reliable access to major cities.

He said the regular services connecting Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior with Delhi and Bengaluru will also provide fresh momentum to opportunities in trade, industry, education and employment.

“Our resolve to connect the region to national-level air facilities through a modern airport is now taking concrete shape. I am fully confident that this initiative will play a pivotal role in propelling Gwalior's overall development to new heights," he said.

Following Air India and IndiGo, Akasa Air had last month announced a fuel surcharge on its flights, following a rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices amid evolving geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

In a post on X, the airline said the surcharge will range from Rs 199 to Rs 1,300 across its domestic and international routes.

The surcharge will apply to all bookings made from 12.01 a.m. on March 15, 2026, while tickets booked before that time will not be affected.