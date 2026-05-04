Rajasthan: Murder Suspects Attack Police, Main Accused Injured In Encounter

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 4 (IANS) A police team was fired upon near Lalsot in Dausa district of Rajasthan when they were attempting to intercept suspects in a murder case in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

The incident led to retaliatory firing by the police in which the main accused, Chetram Gurjar alias Rahul Khatana, sustained a bullet injury to his leg.

Two other accused were injured after their motorcycle lost control and crashed.

According to Circle Inspector Pawan Kumar Jat, the police received specific intelligence around 2:15 a.m. on Monday regarding the movement of three suspects wanted in the murder of one Dharmendra Meena.

The accused were reportedly heading toward Riwaali village in Bamanwas (Sawai Madhopur).

A joint team of the District Special Team and local police intercepted the suspects near the Binori Mod in Jaipur.

As soon as the police signalled them to stop, the accused allegedly opened fire on the police team using a country-made pistol.

Police officials first issued a warning, but when the firing continued, they retaliated.

During this exchange, Chetram Gurjar was shot in the leg. In the chaos that followed, the suspects' motorcycle went out of control and crashed, injuring the two other accused, Deshraj and Kallu.

All three injured accused were initially admitted to the district hospital in Lalsot and later referred to Dausa for further treatment.

Police have taken all the accused into custody.

The accused are wanted in connection with the April 10 murder of Dharmendra Meena, which followed a dispute at a restaurant near Jamat Crossroads in Lalsot.

During the altercation, Chetram Gurjar allegedly opened fire on Dharmendra Meena, resulting in his death.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.