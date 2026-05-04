Kostyuk Races To Career-High No. 15 After Maiden WTA 1000 Title Andreeva, Siniakova Among Big Movers

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, May 4 (IANS) Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk scripted the biggest moment of her career by clinching her maiden WTA 1000 title, capping a dominant run on clay and surging to a new career-high ranking of World No. 15 in the latest WTA Rankings.

Kostyuk, who dropped just one set through the tournament, continues a strong 2026 season after earlier reaching the Brisbane final. Her Madrid triumph marks her third career title and second consecutive crown, underlining a resurgence following an injury-disrupted start to the year. Notably, she now boasts five Top 10 wins this season, putting her level with Aryna Sabalenka and just behind Elena Rybakina in that metric.

Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva also enjoyed a significant boost, rising to World No. 7 after finishing runner-up in Madrid, her third WTA 1000 final and first on clay. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek climbed back into the Top 3 despite an early exit due to illness.

Several players broke new ground with career-best rankings following impressive performances. American Hailey Baptiste climbed to No. 25 after reaching the semifinals, highlighted by a stunning upset of World No. 1 Sabalenka in which she saved six match points. Romania's Jaqueline Cristian rose to No. 29, while Ann Li entered the Top 30 at No. 30 after a strong showing that included a win over Swiatek via retirement.

Among the standout stories was Anastasia Potapova, who became the first lucky loser to reach a WTA 1000 semifinal in decades, jumping to No. 38 after defeating Rybakina en route. Fellow Americans Caty McNally and Argentina's Solana Sierra also made notable gains, while former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova continued her comeback from injury, climbing sharply in the rankings after a quarterfinal appearance.

Elsewhere, Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee broke into the Top 100 for the first time, becoming only the fourth player from her country to achieve the feat.

On the WTA 125 circuit, former Top 10 player Daria Kasatkina lifted the title in La Bisbal d'Emporda, while Moyuka Uchijima, Katarzyna Kawa and Fiona Ferro also emerged victorious in their respective events.

In doubles, Katerina Siniakova reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking after winning the Madrid title alongside Taylor Townsend, marking their third successive WTA 1000 crown as a pair.

The Madrid Open has thus reshaped the rankings landscape, with emerging talents and experienced names alike making strong statements ahead of the remainder of the clay-court season.