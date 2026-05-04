490 NDPS Cases, 47 Kg Heroin Seized From Pakistan-Bordering Tarn Taran

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 4 (IANS) In a crackdown on organised crime in Punjab's border-sharing villages, the police in Tarn Taran have come down heavily on the drug trade involving Pakistan, which had been enabling gangsters to finance and run their illegal operations in the state.

Over the past three months, since the 'Gangstran te Vaar' operation by the government, the district police have registered 490 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, arrested 630 individuals, and recovered 47.527 kg of heroin.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Tarn Taran) Surendra Lamba on Monday said despite challenges from across the border, the police have zeroed in on gangster networks receiving logistical support from Pakistan.

“So far, we have frozen assets worth Rs 65 crore within a year, most of it in the past three months. These assets were directly or indirectly linked to gangsters and drug smugglers and were being used to run their operations. As we share a long border (around 102 km) with Pakistan, the hostile neighbour has been actively involved in sending narcotics and weapons via drones. Smuggling techniques have rapidly evolved in recent times, but with a clear mandate to curb crime, the district police have implemented a targeted strategy to stop these illegal activities,” said SSP Lamba.

In 2024, 313 cases were registered, leading to 358 arrests and the recovery of 115 kg of heroin. Last year, 1,334 cases were registered, resulting in 1,662 arrests, with over 244 kg of heroin recovered.

The“drone-drugs-guns” nexus has emerged as a high-tech operational model in border regions. Through the 'Gangstran te Vaar' operation, the police have tightened their grip on such networks. Drug trafficking and illegal arms supply are being used by gangs to strengthen their financial base, while also recruiting local operatives to execute major criminal activities.

According to police officials, drugs and weapons are being continuously dropped into Indian territory via drones launched from across the border. These consignments are then collected from border areas and distributed to various cities, with the youth being specifically targeted. This remains a major source of income for organised criminal syndicates.

“Small drones can carry loads ranging from 0.5 to 12 kg, while larger drones can drop up to 25 kg in a single sortie. These drones can penetrate 5 to 15 km into Indian territory, posing significant challenges for security agencies,” said SSP Lamba, adding that despite being the second line of defence, the district police have delivered results through intelligence-led operations.

The district police alone have registered 1,736 related cases and arrested over 2,200 individuals under the 'Yudh Nashiyan Virudh' and 'Gangstran Te Vaar' campaigns, aimed at dismantling networks operated from foreign soil. Under the recently conducted“Operation Prahar”, 236 accused were arrested within six days, including 10 proclaimed offenders.

During the operation, 3.5 kg of heroin was recovered. A total of 50 teams, each comprising 10 police personnel, were deployed.