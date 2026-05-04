Indian Submarine INS Sindhukesari Arrives In Colombo For Operational Turnaround

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, May 4 (IANS) Indian Navy submarine INS Sindhukesari arrived in Sri Lanka's Colombo for an operational turnaround, reinforcing the growing maritime partnership between the two nations.

"Indian Navy's submarine INS Sindhukesari visited Colombo, Sri Lanka, reinforcing the growing maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka towards a safer and more secure Indian Ocean Region," an Indian Navy spokesperson said on X.

"The visit aimed at enhancing interoperability and operational synergy with Sri Lanka Navy. The submarine and crew were ceremonially received by Sri Lanka Navy personnel and the Indian Defence Advisor, Sri Lanka."

During its stay, INS Sindhukesari's crew is scheduled to participate in several programmes organised by the Sri Lankan Navy, including visits to several tourist attractions in Sri Lanka, according to the statement released by the Sri Lankan Navy.

"INS Sindhukesari, a submarine serving in the Indian Navy, arrived at the port of Colombo on 03 May 26 to undertake Operational Turnarounds. The visiting submarine was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in precision with naval traditions," it said.

INS Sindhukesari's visit comes after India and Sri Lanka participated in the fourth edition of the bilateral diving exercise, IN–SLN DIVEX 2026, conducted in Colombo from April 21-28. The exercise witnessed participation of the Indian Navy's Diving Support and Submarine Rescue Vessel, INS Nireekshak and diving teams from both navies, showcasing enhanced operational coordination and professional synergy, according to the statement by the Ministry of Defence.

"A specialised engagement focusing on complex underwater operations, IN–SLN DIVEX aims to strengthen interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Sri Lankan Navy. The exercise featured advanced deep-sea diving evolutions, including mixed gas diving drills. Divers from both navies undertook extensive harbour and open-sea dives, demonstrating high levels of technical proficiency and operational expertise. A key highlight was the conduct of mixed gas dives off Colombo over World War-era wrecks - SS Worcester and SS Perseus," the statement said.

Divers from both navies executed deep-sea dives beyond 55 metres - enhancing joint capabilities in underwater search, rescue, and salvage operations. During the exercise, Sri Lanka's Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral SJ Kumara, visited INS Nireekshak and praised the Indian Navy's continued support in advancing the training of Sri Lankan divers. He highlighted the importance of sustained exchange of best practices and professional expertise.

"Beyond operational engagements, the exercise fostered camaraderie through a series of joint activities, including a beach clean-up drive at Galle Face, friendly sports fixtures, and yoga sessions - strengthening bonds of friendship and mutual trust," the Defence Ministry statement said.

INS Nireekshak's Commanding Officer paid homage at the IPKF Memorial, laying a wreath in honour of Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the peacekeeping operations in Sri Lanka. Two Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita and Maitri (BHISM) cubes were handed over under India's Aarogya Maitri initiative, enhancing disaster response and medical preparedness.