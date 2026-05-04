Sringeri Recounting Row: K'taka Cops File FIR Against Victorious BJP Candidate, 2 Others

MENAFN - IANS) Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), May 4 (IANS) Following the victory of BJP candidates in recounting of postal ballots in Sringeri Assembly segment, a case has been registered at the Chikkamagaluru Town Police Station on Monday against three individuals by Karnataka Police, including BJP victorious candidate D.N. Jeevaraj, over allegations of irregularities in postal ballots in the Sringeri Assembly constituency.

The process of reverification and recounting of postal ballots in the Sringeri constituency in the 2023 Assembly elections on the orders of the Karnataka High Court was completed, and a report was submitted to the Election Commission of India on Sunday.

Responding to the FIR registered against him following his victory, BJP MLA Jeevaraj said,“It is not right to allege tampering after losing. When they won earlier, it was called a constitutional victory; when we win, they call it tampering. There was no basis to register an FIR against me, yet it has been done illegally. We will challenge this in the Supreme Court.”

According to the police, the complaint in this regard was filed by Sudheer Kumar Murolli, an advocate on May 3, who served as an agent at a postal ballot counting table. In his complaint, he alleged suspected tampering of ballot papers during the counting process.

He claimed that the strongroom where the ballots were stored had not been properly sealed and that the trunk containing the ballot papers was found open. The seal on the trunk was allegedly broken and the lock had been cut, raising suspicions of possible tampering with the votes.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against three persons under charges including cheating, criminal offences, and forgery. The accused have been identified as accused number one Vedamurthy, the then Election Officer; accused number two, BJP MLA D.N. Jeevaraj, then BJP candidate; and accused number three Ramesh Kumar, the then Deputy Commissioner.

Police said further investigation is underway.

The FIR has been filed under Sections 143, 465, 468, 471, 120B and 149 of the IPC and Section 136 of Representation of People Act, 1951 and 1988. The complainant has stated that since the recounting process was done till late after the midnight, there was a delay in lodging of police complaint.

Meanwhile, BJP leader D.N. Jeevaraj has been declared elected as MLA from the Sringeri Assembly constituency following a recount of postal ballots, securing victory by a margin of 52 votes.

With this win, Jeevaraj has been elected as an MLA for the fourth time. The election officer formally handed over the certificate to him after the completion of the recount process.

The result comes nearly three years after the 2023 Assembly election, in which Congress candidate T.D. Rajegowda had won by a margin of 201 votes. In the 2026 postal ballot recount, a significant number of votes were declared invalid, altering the final outcome.

According to officials, out of the 569 postal votes secured by Rajegowda earlier, 318 votes were declared invalid during the recount. This led to Jeevaraj emerging victorious with a margin of 52 votes.

Following the announcement of the results, BJP workers celebrated across N.R. Pura, Sringeri, and Koppa taluks. Celebrations were particularly visible at the bus stand circle in N.R. Pura, where party workers gathered, raised slogans, and marked the occasion.

It can also be recalled that Karnataka BJP on Sunday demanded that the result of recounting of Sringeri Assembly constituency should be declared immediately as per the High Court order and also alleged that the Congress government in the state is exerting pressure on officials.

The BJP on Sunday claimed victory based on the figures provided by the Election Officer, though the official result is yet to be announced by the ECI.

However, on Saturday, sitting Congress MLA T.D. Rajegowda claimed victory following the recount and celebrated with his supporters near the counting centre.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, on Sunday alleged that a "large-scale conspiracy and systematic crime" had taken place in the Sringeri Assembly seat in Chikkamagaluru district, calling it a blot on the country and democracy.