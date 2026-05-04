K'taka BJP Leaders Celebrate Bengal, Assam Performance Say PM Modi Ensures National Security

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 4 (IANS) As the BJP was inching closer to victory in West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections, the Karnataka unit of the party celebrated the performance at its headquarters, 'Jagannath Bhavan', in Bengaluru on Monday by distributing snacks and sweets.

Hundreds of party workers gathered at the office and took part in the celebrations led by BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra, Leaders of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka and Chalavad Narayanaswamy, MLC C.T. Ravi, and other prominent leaders.

LoP Ashoka, along with Vijayendra, prepared 'churmuri', similar to 'jhalmuri', a popular Bengali spiced puffed rice snack, and distributed it to leaders as part of the celebrations. It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'jhalmuri break' on April 26 during his election campaign in Jhargram, West Bengal, had drawn significant attention.

Speaking to the media, Ashoka said,“West Bengal was a main entry point for terrorists and illegal immigrants. The Mamata Banerjee government facilitated the entry of two crore immigrants from Bangladesh and provided them with government documents. Today marks the end of Mamata Banerjee's anarchy.”

“The election results convey that PM Modi is the only leader who can ensure the nation's security. Even though elections were held in five states, the country's focus was on West Bengal due to the alleged misuse of power there, including accusations against the judiciary, the Governor, and incidents of violence. The country's security has been strengthened with the BJP's victory in West Bengal,” he added.

“For about 15 years, the state government did not allow the armed forces to construct fencing to prevent infiltration. This is a matter of joy for the country. The people have supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the BJP national leadership. In the coming days, the country will move away from the Congress party,” he said.

He further added,“We are confident of winning the Davanagere South seat by 1,000 votes. Counting of more than 40,000 votes is still pending, and the Congress lead of 5,000 can be overcome. When we were in power, we had won 15 out of 16 by-elections. These elections were largely influenced by sympathy, as the Congress MLAs had passed away in both seats.”

Karnataka BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said the BJP's victory in Assam marks a“democratic endorsement” of a decade of governance, as the party secured a third consecutive term in the state.

Vijayendra said the result goes beyond an electoral outcome and reflects the people's continued trust in the BJP's model of development and cultural identity.“When citizens vote in continuity, they are voting in confidence. Assam has done exactly that,” he said.

He described the mandate as a direct endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a“Viksit Bharat”, adding that the success highlights the impact of“double-engine governance”, where both the Centre and the state government work in alignment.“Infrastructure reaches the last mile, welfare touches the last family, and growth leaves no district behind”, he noted.

Vijayendra credited Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his strategic leadership and electoral planning, stating that his role has been instrumental in expanding the BJP's footprint across the country. He also congratulated BJP National President Nitin Nabin, noting that his leadership and organisational efforts have strengthened the party during a crucial electoral phase.

He further extended his congratulations to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP's Assam unit President Dilip Saikia, acknowledging their leadership and grassroots connect in securing the victory.

Highlighting the role of party workers, Vijayendra said the win belongs to BJP karyakartas who worked at the grassroots level, reaching out to voters across the state and strengthening the party's presence in every corner.