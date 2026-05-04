Gujarat Reservoir Storage Rises To 59.75 Pc, Up Over 9 Pc From Last Year

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 4 (IANS) Gujarat's major reservoirs are holding higher water levels this year, with total storage reaching 59.75 per cent as of Sunday, an increase of over nine percentage points compared to the same period last year, according to the Water Resources Department.

The rise follows an above-average monsoon, with the state recording more than 128 per cent rainfall.

This has resulted in improved water availability across regions for both drinking and irrigation purposes.

“Due to widespread and heavy rainfall during the monsoon this year, an adequate quantity of water is available in the state's major reservoirs,” the department said.

As per official data, 5.32 lakh million cubic feet (MCFT) of water is currently stored in Gujarat's key reservoirs.

“Compared to last year, there is an overall increase of 9.04 per cent in water availability across the state,” the department stated, adding that“in the Sardar Sarovar reservoir also, 12.18 per cent more water has been stored compared to last year.”

Sardar Sarovar, considered the lifeline of Gujarat, currently holds 72.33 per cent of its capacity, amounting to 2.41 lakh MCFT.

Region-wise, Central Gujarat has the highest storage at 59.52 per cent, equivalent to 49,338 MCFT. South Gujarat reservoirs stand at 54.13 per cent, while North Gujarat has 49.11 per cent storage.

Saurashtra and Kutch regions have comparatively lower levels at 43.45 per cent and 37.12 per cent respectively.

Officials also highlighted ongoing water management efforts.“Through proper water conservation management, the availability of water for drinking and irrigation is increasing day by day in the state,” the department said, attributing the situation to administrative measures undertaken under the guidance of the state leadership.

In comparison, on May 3, 2025, total reservoir storage stood at 50.71 per cent, or 4.52 lakh MCFT.

At that time, North Gujarat had 32.35 per cent storage, Central Gujarat with 49.09 per cent, South Gujarat with 51.05 per cent, Saurashtra at 32.45 per cent, and Kutch at 33.61 per cent.

Sardar Sarovar held more than two lakh MCFT, accounting for 60.15 per cent of its capacity.

The latest figures indicate a consistent improvement in water storage across all regions compared to last year, reflecting the impact of higher rainfall and ongoing water conservation measures, according to the department.