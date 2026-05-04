Why Saudi Arabia Is Central To EXEED's Regional Plans

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Riyadh, KSA – May 2026: EXEED's decision to open its largest global facility in Riyadh was not incidental. The 5,000-square-meter flagship reflects a calculated read of where the Saudi automotive market is heading and what it will take to compete in it seriously.

Saudi Arabia's automotive market reached 857,247 units in 2025, up 3.6% year-on-year, and is valued at USD 47.46 billion, the strongest annual result in a decade. What sustains that figure is not just volume appetite. Brand loyalty among Saudi car buyers is notably driven by after-sales service and vehicle reliability, a dynamic that consistently separates brands with long-term market presence from those that arrive and retreat. For any new entrant, the product earns the first sale. The ownership experience determines everything after it.

Chinese brands currently hold around 5.3% market share in Saudi Arabia, while the premium segment remains largely uncontested. EXEED's portfolio of five models, carrying 5-star Euro NCAP safety ratings, is positioned to address that gap directly. Saudi Arabia leads global markets with 79% of respondents expressing positive sentiment toward Chinese vehicles, with trust levels exceeding 70%. The consumer appetite exists. The determinant now is whether the infrastructure behind the brand can support it at scale.

Infrastructure Before Ambition:

That infrastructure is already in place. In December 2024, EXEED's parent group opened a regional spare parts warehouse in Jebel Ali, Dubai, spanning 12,000 square meters and holding over 20,000 parts, dedicated to serving Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC. In a market where drivers regularly contend with extreme heat, long distances, and intensive daily use, parts availability and service response time carry significant weight in purchasing decisions.

After-sales service has become part of the brand promise in markets like Saudi Arabia, functioning as a key differentiator for repeat business and long-term retention. Behind the warehouse is the manufacturing scale of EXEED's parent group, which has spent 23 consecutive years as China's leading passenger vehicle exporter, shipping more than 1.3 million vehicles to over 120 countries in 2025 alone.

The Dammam flagship, EXEED's first showroom in Saudi Arabia, operates as an integrated 3S facility, consolidating sales, service, and spare parts under one roof. Since then, the brand has expanded its presence to Riyadh and Jeddah. establishing a three-showroom network across the Kingdom's principal commercial centers. Riyadh functions as the central hub for automotive trade and services; Jeddah's port location supports parts distribution, and Dammam's industrial base anchors a well-developed network of workshops and service providers. The footprint mirrors the geography of where Saudi automotive demand is concentrated.

The Partnership Behind the Brand:

On the ground, Arabian Heritage Motors manages EXEED's Saudi operations through Al Ghurair Group's mobility division. Founded in Dubai in 1960, Al Ghurair employs over 4,500 people across 12 countries and brings six decades of regional operating experience to the partnership. Automotive success in the Gulf increasingly depends on dealers who move from transactional sales toward curating ownership experiences through integrated service and flexible mobility solutions. That kind of capability is built over time, not assembled quickly.

EXEED's stated philosophy for international markets: 'In somewhere. For somewhere. Be somewhere.',” is a framework that prioritizes local infrastructure and commitment over volume-led export strategies. Volume growth in Saudi Arabia is projected to moderate to around 2% through 2030, but that trajectory masks a structural shift in how brands build and retain market position. The brands that establish durable presence in this market will be those that invested in the right foundations early.

EXEED's entry into Saudi Arabia, measured by facility scale, parts infrastructure, distributor depth, and geographic coverage, reflects that intent. For more information, customers are welcome to visit EXEED showrooms across Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam or learn more at exeedksa.